Ivan Rakitic scored his eighth goal of the season against Real Madrid among all competitions, which means that he is already the third top scorer in Lopetegui’s squad. Only forwards En Nesyri and De Jong surpass Rakitic in a facet in which they equalize with Ocampos. However, Rakitic has scored his eight goals having played almost 300 minutes less than the Argentine.

Although there were those who expected that Rakitic would return to Sevilla, who left for Barcelona seven years ago, after scoring 15 goals and giving 18 assists, the truth is that their numbers are not negligible at all. In fact, in his journey in Barcelona he only scored more than eight goals in the 2015/16 season, when he reached nine, and that figure is still in time to surpass it in the remainder of the league.

The Sevilla captain, moreover, has become the team’s first penalty taker after Ocampos’ failures. And, for the moment, his effectiveness is full since he converted the one that launched Granada and the one that made Sevilla dream of victory in Valdebebas.