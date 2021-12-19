Ivan Rakitic opened the scoring for Sevilla-Atlético de Madrid with a kick to the squad that will undoubtedly be one of the goals of the year in the League. With that goal, the Sevilla captain’s scoring account is at four goals, which is an improvement over his numbers last season.

A year ago, Rakitic had scored three goals in 1,304 minutes of play. Now, the Croatian has scored four in 1,156. In other words, the improvement in his average has come in less time. A year ago Rakitic marked every 434 minutes and now he does it every 289.

Rakitic’s scoring account closed last year with eight goals, marking his best head-to-goal season since 2016/17, when he reached that same number. Now, with two games remaining to conclude the first round, Sevilla’s 10th has already gone half the way to, at least, match its performance from last year.