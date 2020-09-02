Ivan Rakitic said goodbye as a Barcelona player with all the honors. In a telematic press conference in which the president Josep Maria Bartomeu wanted to accompany him and thank him for his commitment and his example as a person committed to the club in a clearly implicit message for Messi, the Croatian player was throwing flowers at the club and remembering Xavi and Andrés Iniesta as the teammates who have marked him the most while avoiding getting involved, at least directly, in the Messi case.

Rakitic began by saying that “I want to thank you for the opportunity you give me to say goodbye to all those who carry Barça in their hearts. From the first day I have felt at home and tried to return the affection. I keep the human part of my stay and then there is professionalism. Soccer is everything to me after my wife and my two princesses. I live it 24 hours. I have played 310 games with Barcelona, ​​something that I didn’t even imagine. I want to thank everyone who made it possible, the president, Zubizarreta or Raul Sanllehí and all the coaches, physios and all the people behind. I am left with the image of saying goodbye to the people in the dining room, the workers who cried and that means a lot to me and I want to say goodbye especially to Juan Carlos Unzué who has been very important in the dressing room”.

After the turn of thanks, the Messi theme in which Rakitic was leaden, but clearly positioned himself to respect the club: “Each player makes his analysis and makes the concrete decisions. For me it was time to go, what Leo is going to do I don’t know, you have to ask him. I have been able to speak with the board and we are satisfied and it has been perfect. May it be the best for all parties. The best option for all players is always Barça, but all options must be respected. I prefer to talk about myself, that I have enough with my situation to think about what Messi does, I will repeat their decision and respect the club, but for me, Barça would always be the best option ”.

The Croatian was “grateful to all the coaches I have had, especially to Luis Enrique, which was the one who brought me, Ernesto with whom I played my best season and Quique, with whom I learned a lot. I am grateful for every moment lived. Of the teammates I have been lucky that they have been the best, but I am left with Andrés and Xavi ”.

Asked about his best and worst memories, Rakitic stated that “extracting a moment is complicated, if you have to say one I keep the title of Berlin and the World Cup in Japan. Proud of everything I have achieved and of what I have transmitted, I am happy and proud. I don’t want to stay with the Lisbon party. None of us liked it. Many times we have been on the other side. It is a moment of reflection and to congratulate the other team, it makes me sad that I could not be in that game to help ”.