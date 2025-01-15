Jesús Navas said goodbye to the Sevilla fans on December 30with a great party in the Sánchez-Pizjuán. All Sevillismo came en masse to say goodbye to the great captain, as well as former teammates and people who were very close to the palace throughout his career. However, Ivan Rakitic was missedwho shared great moments with Jesús Navas, lifting the seventh Europa League together, leaving a simple message to show off on the video scoreboard. In fact, the Croatian was in Seville those days on vacation, which raised strange suspicions about his absence. Back in Spain, doing winter preseason with Hadjuk Split at Pinatar Arena, the midfielder attended Marca and has made clear the reason for his absence on such an important date.

“I take the opportunity to thank Jesus and, at the same time, apologize. I was going to be at his farewell, but He knows that I couldn’t come because of a family problem that arose that same morning.. I called him, he understood me and I wanted to thank him,” Rakitic apologized, at the same time defending the veterans’ willingness to give everything for Sevilla: “I would like to congratulate all the Sevillistas who have been able to enjoy Jesus. If there is a player who carries a part of the shield, it is him and it is a shame that so many important players have left in such a short time.».

From a distance, Ivan Rakitic follows Sevilla’s developmentswhich he always describes as “the team of my life.” He is aware of the moment the entity is going through, although he continues to trust that it is on the right path. «I think that for Sevilla it is time to push. I trusted 100% in the president, in Víctor Orta, in García Pimientabut I understand that there have been many changes in a short time and that is not easy. “It is time to be more united than ever to see the team at the top as always,” he assured.

Rakitic does not hide that he would have liked retire at Sevilla: “Man, that was my idea«. »I already told the president that he could count on me for as many years as needed: 1, 2 or 5. I wanted to ‘burn out’ for Sevilla, but sometimes things like that happen. We went from the lowest to the best with Mendilibar and I was sad not to be able to sustain it over time, but the important thing is Sevilla FC, not Ivan Rakitic.” summarized. The reason for leaving was on the bench. I didn’t want to continue with and for Quique. «I didn’t connect with the coach and it wasn’t about playing or not. Simply put, what I saw white he saw black and vice versa.. I was at home, in the most beautiful place in the world, but you have to establish priorities and, for me, that will always be Seville. There is no one who can fight the shield. I cannot ask a president to go against a coach. I had to step aside and nothing happens,” he concluded.