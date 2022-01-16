Ivan Rakitic, one of the captains of Sevilla, showed his discontent with everything that has happened these days and the defeat in the cup derby against Betis: “I am angry, it has clearly gone against us in many things and that cannot be. We are going to forget everything and ask the fans to see the effort that the team has made, because we are going to get up and there are many important things left”.

Papu Gómez also passed through the microphones of the official Nervionense radio: “It was decided in details, it is quite unreal what happened these two days. We wanted to continue in this Cup and bring joy to the people. You have to turn the page and think about what’s coming. Today we woke up thinking that we were going to train, then they told us that we had to play.”

“You have to congratulate the rival and accept defeat. Now we have to try to recover people that we undoubtedly need, we had many casualties due to Covid and injuries. We try to compete in these conditions,” concluded Papu.