Zagreb (AFP)

Former Croatian international midfielder Ivan Rakitic has broken his ties with Saudi club Al-Shabab and returned to his country to play for Hajduk Split, the two clubs announced.

In a post with a picture of the Croatian player, Al-Shabab wrote on its account on the “X” website: “Thank you Ivan Rakitic,” adding in a brief statement: “The club’s management has agreed with the Croatian player Ivan Rakitic to end the relationship between the two parties by mutual consent.”

He continued: “The management thanked the player for the period he spent with the team, and wished him success in his future career.”

The 36-year-old joined Al-Shabab at the end of last January from Sevilla, but the Saudi adventure ended after only eight matches with the capital club, with the former Barcelona star returning to his country for the first time in his career as a club player to play for Hajduk Split.

The Croatian club said on its official website: “One of the best players in the history of Croatian football has signed an agreement with Hajduk until the end of the season, with an option to extend for one more season.”

Rakitic will be presented as a new player at the club at a press conference in Split.

Rakitic has never played in Croatia, having started his career in Switzerland, where he was born, playing for Basel, before moving to Schalke in Germany, Sevilla (in two spells), and Barcelona in Spain.

He won the Champions League with Barcelona, ​​and the Europa League twice with Sevilla.

He played 106 matches with the Croatian national team, and played a major role in reaching the final of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.