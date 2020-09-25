These days, there is constant discussion about the drug in Bollywood. Many stars of the film industry have expressed their opinion about this. Now in such a situation, Rakhi Sawant has also spoken openly on this issue. Rakhi says that – ‘Actors take drugs to stay slim that they do not feel hungry. For this, the stars take different kinds of drugs.

Let me tell you that recently Rakhi Sawant has talked about the ruckus in the industry running on drugs in one of her interviews. Rakhi said- ‘I am a part of this industry for the last 15 years. Many people, whether hero or heroine, take drugs. They do this to maintain their glamor. Some people take drugs for intoxication, but most use drugs to maintain their glamor. Actors mostly take videos due to which there is no appetite. Girls do this to keep themselves slim trim so that they look slim in front of the camera. There is pressure on the actress about her weight. They are afraid that if they gain weight, they will stop working in films.

Not only this, in this interview, Rakhi shared her experience and said- ‘I too was upset with my weight some time ago. At that time I was also advised to take the video and hash. I was told that it is very common that many people take it to be slim. But I was not comfortable with that suggestion. I chose yoga over drugs. There are many stars who do not get time to exercise, due to which those people take short cuts which is wrong.

However, Rakhi also said that this is not just the condition of the film industry, it is going on all over the country. Rakhi further said that ‘Well I know many people in the industry who take drugs but I do not have the right to name them. I do not understand why people are calling Bollywood only the gutter. We have to accept that drugs are consumed all over the world. But Bollywood is being targeted.