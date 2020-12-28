Rakhi Sawant, currently a part of Bigg Boss-14, became emotional on Friday and had tears in her eyes. Actually Rakhi became emotional after reading her husband Ritesh’s letter.

This time in Big-Boss, everyone was given a task on the theme of Christmas, in which all the members of the household had to become postmen once. During this time the letter of the family member of the Contestant was to be delivered to him. Rubina was to become the postman in the final round of this task. Rubina completes this task and sends Rakhi her husband’s letter.

After this Rakhi became emotional reading that letter and looking at the camera said to her husband, “Please take some time out of your busy schedule for me. I have never been able to find love. I know you give me love. You can. I love you very much. “

Rakhi Sawant got married to businessman Ritesh in July 2019, but the crop photo of her wedding came up in the media. It did not have a photo of her husband Ritesh, Rakhi said that she does not want to reveal Riteish’s identity.

Let me tell you that recently Rakhi Sawant’s husband has revealed in an interview that he will soon enter Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant to support Rakhi. Ritesh said that he has already told the makers of the show about his desire to be a part of Bigg Boss-14. He has confirmed his availability in the first week of January and is now awaiting a response from the makers of Bigg Boss.

Speaking to The Times of India, Ritesh said, “I have told the makers of Bigg Boss that I want to enter the show as a contestant and they are working on it. They wanted me to enter on Christmas, but then I was busy with my work and could not go to the show. I have asked them to inform them a week in advance, because if I have to enter the house, I have to settle a few things before going in. “