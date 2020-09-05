Jammu: Director General of Border Security Force Rakesh Asthana arrived today on a three-day visit to Jammu amid increasing tension in India and China along the Line of Actual Control. On the very first day of his tour, he visited the international border with Pakistan in Jammu.

On Friday, Director General of Border Security Force Rakesh Asthana reached Jammu for his three-day tour. On reaching Jammu, he visited Pargwal and Akhnoor sector on the India-Pakistan international border. IG BSF of Jammu BSF apprised DG BSF of the complexities of the current time on the border.

The BSF DG also inquired about the deployment and domination plan of his troops on the border during this tour. During this tour, the BSF DG also visited the most complex Chicken Neck area on the Jammu border and got to know the ground reality from the commanders stationed there. The Director General of BSF was also informed about a tunnel recently discovered by Pakistan in Samba sector of Jammu. On this occasion, the Director General of BSF also encouraged his soldiers posted on the border.

