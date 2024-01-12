Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Ajman Club management renewed the contract with defender Abdul Rahman Rakan until 2027, and the decision comes within the club’s plan towards technical stability, especially since the team has been experiencing stability with the renewal of its national players for several seasons.

At a time when the club’s management is seeking to contract with new national players, whether on loan from clubs, or direct contracts, and also to include resident players, in order to strengthen “Al-Barkan” during the second half of the season and improve the results, especially since “Orange” is declining to the position. Twelfth in the “ADNOC Professional League” ranking table.

The club management had succeeded in signing Serbian Milos, the former Al-Jazira defender, and Brazilian Rafael Dodo, the former Khorfakkan player, instead of the Tunisian Nader Al-Ghandari and the Congolese Prestige Mbongo.

On the other hand, Ajman leaves for the Fujairah camp today, which continues until January 25. During the camp, the “Orange” will play 3 friendly matches with the Kalba and Saudi Arabian Al-Riyadh Federation, with the third match being with one of the clubs on the eastern coast.

The team completed the first stage of the preparation period, in which Romanian coach Daniel Isaila focused on raising the levels of physical and technical fitness, before starting the friendly matches.

Isaila led Ajman in 8 matches, starting in the fifth round, and succeeded in obtaining 10 points out of the 11 points that the team collected in 12 matches. The coach seeks to improve the results in the league and advance in the standings, away from the relegation zone, which the coach has confirmed on several occasions. several.