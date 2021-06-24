Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received yesterday at his palace in the city of Saqr bin Mohammed, Consul General of India Dr. Aman Puri, who came to greet His Highness.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, welcomed the Consul and exchanged talks with him about strengthening cooperation relations between the two friendly countries at various levels.

His Highness praised the friendly relations between the UAE and India and the frameworks of the historical strategic partnership between the two countries. For his part, His Excellency Dr. Aman Bouri expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the generous hospitality and good reception. The meeting was attended by Sanjay Khanna, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.