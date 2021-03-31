The general assembly of Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics Company, during its meeting at Al Hamra Hall yesterday, approved the distribution of cash dividends to shareholders at a rate of 7.5% of the capital, as the net profits of the company amounted to 147.3 million dirhams, when excluding land revaluations and allocations on assets owned by the company for one time.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics, Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, who chaired the meeting (remotely), said that the company’s performance during the past year in light of the Corona pandemic reflected the company’s strength in facing challenges, as revenues reached the second quarter of the year. The past, 2.35 billion dirhams, down by 8.7%, due to closures during the repercussions of the crisis.

For his part, the CEO of the company, Abdullah Massad, indicated that revenues increased in the third quarter of 2020, by 1%, to reach 1.94 million dirhams, due to the recovery of the tiles and sanitary ware markets to levels before the Corona crisis.





