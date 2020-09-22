Highlights: 8 MPs who created uproar in Rajya Sabha have been suspended

Eight MPs are sitting on a dharna in the Parliament complex itself, adamant on returning

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu explained, MPs do not understand mistake

Vice-President Harivansh, saddened by the incident, will fast for a day

new Delhi

The case of misbehavior by Deputy Chairman Harivansh was overshadowed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The eight MPs who were suspended by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu are sitting on a dharna. On Tuesday morning, when Harivansh reached for him with tea, he refused to drink. After this Harivansh wrote a letter to the Chairman, saying that he was deeply hurt by Sunday’s incident and would take a day’s fast. After reading the letter, the Chairman taught dignity to members of the Opposition within the House. He said that the suspended MPs do not understand what was wrong with them. In between, Naidu also tried to speak in Hindi. Stuck in one place and asked the members, ‘Is my Hindi okay?’

Harivansh made tea himself: Naidu

Naidu said in the House, “This morning, Harivansh ji himself went to feed the people who are sitting on dharna making tea. This is humanity. They (Harivansh) are adopting Gandhian method from the beginning.” He said, “I know what a pain it must have been. They did not tell in detail what was spoken about them. That’s why I used the word ‘abused’. People don’t realize what they have done , He is wrong. If he justifies it, I leave it to his conscience. ” Naidu said that we want to run the house without any problems.

Opposition MPs learn Naidu

The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman said that we want every member to give his opinion. He said, “The government proposes, the opposition opposes and the House decides. How are you going to decide if you are not letting the House run. It is not a healthy tradition. I will not. So I appeal to the leaders of all those parties that they have to maintain the dignity and discipline of the Upper House. The pictures emerging on TV are making every Indian sad. ” Naidu said that the MPs should introspect and return to the House to participate in the discussion.

PM says on the tea of ​​Harivansh for suspended MPs, ‘Bihar’s land has been teaching the lesson of democracy’

‘Hindi is fine …?’

Naidu said, “In spite of all this, the Deputy Chairman took tea for the MPs sitting on the dharna in the Parliament complex. Their initiative is a pleasant sign for democracy.” The Chairman said after this, ‘I am still saying finally’ After this he stopped for a few moments and asked the members ‘Is my Hindi okay?’ He was a bit confused when he finally called ‘finally’ in Hindi. While the members agreed, originally Telugu-speaking Naidu went on to say, “Ultimately those who are sitting outside are our members. Those people should also understand that what they did is not acceptable in the parliamentary system.” Naidu said that if those MPs are repentant, it will be good for the House as well. “