new Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Friday paid tribute to his current member Ashok Gasti and former member Kapila Vatsyayan on his death and the proceedings were adjourned for half an hour in his honor.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu mentioned the demise of BJP leaders Ashok Gasti and Kapila Vatsyayan when the Upper House met in the morning. While Gasti was representing Karnataka in the Upper House, Kapila was twice a nominated member of the Upper House.

Naidu said that 55-year-old Gasti died in a hospital last night. He was seriously ill. A lawyer by profession, Gasti had moved from student life to public life and was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. Gasti, who works for the upliftment of backward sections of the society, was recently sworn in as a member of the Upper House but he could not participate in the proceedings of the House.

Naidu said that he had known Gasti since his student days and he was a social worker attached to the land. He said that it is very sad to lose a colleague. Referring to Kapila, he said that he was honored with several national and international awards including Padma Vibhushan and Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award. He was educated at Delhi University, University of Michigan, USA and Banaras Hindu University.

Kapila was also an eminent educationist and expert on Indian culture and art. He died on 16 September at the age of 91. The members kept a few moments of silence in honor of the departed souls and after that the house was adjourned for half an hour in their honor.

