new Delhi: The Home Council’s Central Council (Amendment) Bill 2020 has passed in the Rajya Sabha. Now this bill will come into force after approval from the President. Earlier in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, several opposition parties including the Congress questioned the government why it took three years for the Homeopathy Central Council to be formed.

Congress member Ripun Bora said that the Homeopathy Central Council was accused of corruption and a Board of Directors was established in its place. Initially it was said that the council would be formed within a year. Later he extended the time to two years. Now three years of talk is being done for this. He questioned that even after two years, this council could not be formed. SP member Ram Gopal Varma also questioned the delay in the formation of the Homeopathy Council and said why the government is not able to constitute the council in time.

Earlier, Ilaram Kareem, KK Ragesh, Vinay Vishwam and KC Venugopal introduced resolutions to disallow the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance and the Indian Medical Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance issued recently. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, while presenting both the bills, had said that the Homeopathy Council failed to fulfill its obligations. He was accused of irregularities, lack of transparency and corruption. Hence the governing board was established in place of the council.

