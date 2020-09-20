Highlights: There was an uproar on the demand of sending agricultural bills to the Select Committee on Sunday

Opposition MPs had come to the post of Deputy Chairman, torn pamphlets, broke the mic too

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suspended 8 MPs for a week

MPs of these parties sitting on dharna outside Gandhi statue in protest of this decision

new Delhi

The uproar in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday impacted Monday’s proceedings. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muralitharan proposed to suspend 8 members of the opposition for the rest of the session. This proposal was passed by voice. The suspended members include Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen of the Trinamool Congress, Rajiv Satav of the Congress, Syed Nazir Hussain and Ripun Bora, Sanjay Singh of the AAP, KK Ragesh of the CPI-M and Elamaram Karim. Even after this, these MPs did not go out of the House and there was an uproar. After several adjournments, the House was finally adjourned until Tuesday. The suspended MPs then staged a Gandhi statue along with other members of their respective parties. At the same time, BJP has termed the behavior of opposition MPs as ‘hooliganism’.

Opposition furious due to suspension of MPs

Opposition parties have become extremely aggressive with the suspension of their MPs. The Trinamool Congress said that such action reflects the “autocratic mindset” of the government. West Bengal Chief Minister and party chief Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of killing democracy, saying it would fight the “fascist” government both in Parliament and on the road. TMC Chief Whip in the Rajya Sabha, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, questioned the manner of running the Upper House. Roy also said that all the camps should condemn this action in “this temple of democracy”.

It is sad to see eight MPs fighting for the benefit of farmers suspended and this reflects the autocratic mindset of this government which does not believe in democratic principles and rules. We will not bow down and fight this fascist government both in Parliament and on the road. Mamta Banerjee, Trinamool Congress President

Nitish said, this method of opposition is not right

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “Whatever happened in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday is very wrong, condemnable.” He said that there is a way to talk. And the Agriculture Bill passed by the Parliament is in the interest of the agricultural sector. State Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said that “the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh was treated indefinitely on behalf of the opposition, the people of Bihar will respond.”

When the chairman names a member, he has to leave the house. Never before has a member disobeyed the orders of the posture. The suspended 8 MPs misbehaved, a kind of felony. They have proved that they do not believe in democracy. Prahlad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

Naidu expressed grief over Sunday’s incident

When the proceedings of the house started on Monday morning, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tried to show the MPs a mirror. He said, “The conduct of some opposition members in the Upper House a day ago is sad, unacceptable and condemnable”. Naidu rejected the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Harivansh. He said that ‘the members violated the social distance guidelines related to Kovid-19. In addition, he misbehaved with Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Mikes were uprooted and manuals were thrown. He was indecisive.

MPs did not go out even after the chairman’s suggestion

The Chairman repeatedly asked the remaining suspended members to leave the House. But the members did not leave the house and the house continued to create chaos. The house was repeatedly interrupted due to the uproar. Asan several times asked suspended members to leave the House. These appeals had no effect. The house was adjourned for the entire day at around 12.05 pm after four time adjournments.