Highlights: Aam Aadmi Party performed fiercely in Prayagraj’s civil lines

AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s wife accuses police during protest

Anita Singh says male police inspector molested her

Prayagraj

The incident in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh has shaken the entire state. After that the incident of Balrampur came to light. Since both these incidents, the opposition has been continuously attacking the ruling party (BJP government). In protest against the deteriorating law and order and increasing incidents of rape in the state, the Aam Aadmi Party demonstrated on Friday at Subhash Chowk, Civil Lines, Prayagraj. During this demonstration, Anita Singh, wife of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, has accused the male police inspector of touching and indecency.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced a demonstration at the tehsil level across the state to protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in UP and the increasing incidents of rape. Under this, women workers of Aam Aadmi Party were protesting against the state government at Subhash intersection, Civil Line of Prayagraj. During the protest, the women activists of AAP were arrested by the police. A male inspector was already present in the vehicle by which the workers had to be taken to the police line. After the arrest, women activists were pushed into the car. The activists alleged that the inspector touched them and also committed indecency.

Will complain to officers

With the allegations, Anita Singh, wife of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “The way the common man has suffered the indecency of the women of the state police today.” District President of Aam Aadmi Party Dr Altab Ahmed said that the way the police of the state government has mistreated women activists in Prayagraj is very unbecoming. The District President also said that we will complain about this to senior officials.

Inspector explained

At the same time, surrounded by allegations about this incident, the inspector says, “In the car I was in during the protest, the male workers were kept in the vehicle for arrest. But the woman worker of the common man climbed that car. I could not find a place to leave in this and all the allegations that are being made against me are absolutely wrong and baseless. ‘