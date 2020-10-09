Later deleted tweets

After a tweet by Chhattisgarh Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi, the wrong news of the demise of a big politician spread across the country on Thursday. KTS Tulsi had said on social media about the demise of veteran Congress leader and former UP Governor Motilal Vora after receiving fake news. However, this news later proved to be false. KTS Tulsi apologized to the people after deleting this tweet after seeing the response of his tweet and other reports.In fact, Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi on Thursday posted a message on his Twitter account paying tribute to Congress veteran Motilal Vora. Motilal Vora was admitted to AIIMS by getting infected with Corona in the past. While treating Vora at AIIMS, KTS Tulsi wrote on social media about Vora’s death after seeing some fake news.

Vora is undergoing treatment at AIIMS

His tweet stirred the politics of the country. At the same time, many media institutions to Congress leaders also started posting information in this regard. However, after some time it came to clarification that Vora’s health is fine and he is undergoing treatment at AIIMS itself.

Apologize by tweeting

After this, KTS Tulsi apologized to the people giving his clarification and said that he was in a tizzy of fake news. In this tweet, Tulsi also wished Vora to be the centenary.