During the passage of the agricultural bills, the opposition in Rajya Sabha cut a lot of ruckus. Opposition MPs created a ruckus in the House, went to the Deputy Speaker’s seat, tore the rule book, broke the mic and created a situation that they had to call Marshall to control. The matter did not end here. On the one hand, the Opposition has moved a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Harivansh, on the other hand the ruling party is preparing to move a motion in the House to demand action against the ‘lawmakers who spread chaos’ during the House proceedings.



High level meeting at chairman’s house

Not only is the ruling party BJP angry with the opposition’s attitude but also Deputy Chairman Harivansh is feeling uneasy. Now the ruling party is probably realizing that if such activities are not controlled then the morale of the opposition MPs will increase and they will make the atmosphere of the House more chaotic. To avert this apprehension, a meeting was held at the residence of Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, which included Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi. The meeting discussed the behavior of opposition MPs.

Two bills related to agriculture were being discussed in the Rajya Sabha, what happened in the Rajya Sabha at that time was tragic, it was unfortunate as well and beyond that I would like to say that it was highly embarrassing. Rajnath Singh, Defense Minister

Some MPs may be suspended

In this discussion, it was agreed that a resolution from the ruling party should be brought in the House on Monday, demanding the suspension of Rajya Sabha membership of the opposition MPs. It is possible that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Monday brought this proposal in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 256 related to the process of functioning and conduct of members. According to the rule, Venkaiah Naidu, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, will take a decision on this proposal. It is being said that they are also very upset with the attitude of the opposition MPs on Sunday and can take a tough decision.



Six ministers held a press conference

Meanwhile, hurt by the opposition’s attitude, the government fielded six of its ministers. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Minority Welfare Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi condemned the conduct of opposition MPs in the late evening Of.

The Deputy President should protect democratic traditions, but instead his attitude has damaged democratic traditions and processes today. He said that in view of this attitude of Harvansh, we decided to bring a motion of no confidence against him. Ahmed Petal, Rajya Sabha MP, Congress

Rajnath said – Sad and unfortunate

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that whatever happened in the Rajya Sabha was sad, embarrassing and unfortunate. Singh said, “Two bills related to agriculture were being discussed in the Rajya Sabha. What happened in the Rajya Sabha at that time was tragic, unfortunate as well and beyond that I would like to say that it was extremely shameful.” He said that the misbehavior of the Deputy Chairman in the Rajya Sabha was witnessed by all. He said that the dignity of democracy has been affected by this behavior of opposition MPs. He said that whenever the dignity of Parliament is broken, then the dignity of democracy has come down. The Home Minister said that it is the responsibility of the ruling party to hold a discussion in the House, but it is also the duty of the opposition to maintain the dignity of the House.

The Bahubali Modi government has forcibly passed the Kisan Bill. Nothing could be darker than this. The farmer of the country will never forgive the Modi government. Randeep Surjewala, Spokesperson, Congress

Opposition’s big charge on Deputy Chairman

At the same time, the opposition alleges that the Deputy Speaker supported the government ignoring the rules of the House. Now a motion of no-confidence has been brought against the Deputy Chairman Harivansh from the opposition. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel says that he (Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh) should protect democratic traditions, but instead his attitude has damaged democratic traditions and processes today. He said that in view of this attitude of Harvansh, we decided to bring a motion of no confidence against him.



Opposition rains on the government

On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, ‘Bahubali Modi government has forcibly passed the Kisan Bill. Nothing could be darker than this. The farmer of the country will never forgive the Modi government. On the other hand, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP K Derek O’Brien said that he (the government) cheated. He broke every rule in Parliament. It was a historic day, the worst. He cut off the feed of Rajya Sabha TV so that the country could not watch. He censored the RSTV. We have evidence. ‘ It was Derek who went near the deputy seat and tore the rule book and tried to bounce the pieces towards Harivansh sitting on the chair. However, the House staff there prevented him from doing so.