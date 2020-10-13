Highlights: Samajwadi Party fielded candidates ahead of elections to 10 seats of Rajya Sabha elections

Lucknow

Samajwadi Party has announced the name of party leader Ram Gopal Yadav as its candidate before the elections on 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on November 9. Ram Gopal Yadav is currently a Rajya Sabha member on behalf of the Samajwadi Party. Yadav’s term is to end on the 25th of next month and the election process will be completed before that. Samajwadi Party’s victory in 1 seat out of 10 seats is being considered.

The tenure of 10 Rajya Sabha members in UP is to end on 25 November. Elections on all these seats will be held on November 9. The nomination process will be completed on October 27 before voting. After this, voting will be held on 9 November and the results will be announced the same evening. In 9 out of 10 seats, the candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party are expected to get an edge. Apart from this, the victory of Samajwadi Party candidate is decided on 1 seat.

The term of these members is ending

The Rajya Sabha members whose term is ending in UP include Arun Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri and Neeraj Shekhar from BJP. Apart from this, the tenure of MPs Ram Gopal Yadav, Dr. Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Javed Ali Khan, PL Punia, Ravi Prakash Verma, Veer Singh and Rajaram will also end on this day.