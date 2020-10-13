Highlights: Election Commission has released notification of elections on Rajya Sabha seats

Rajya Sabha elections are to be held in 10 seats of Uttar Pradesh and one seat of Uttarakhand.

Nominations for 11 Rajya Sabha seats on October 27 and voting on November 9

Lucknow

Election Commission has issued election notification on Rajya Sabha seats. Rajya Sabha elections are to be held in 10 seats of Uttar Pradesh and one seat in Uttarakhand. The Election Commission notification states that nominations for all 11 seats will be held on October 27 and voting on November 9.

Counting of votes will be started in the evening on the day of polling and the results will also be declared on 11 November.

These 11 seats of Rajya Sabha are vacant on 25 November. The Election Commission has announced the schedule of elections for all 11 seats. The notification states that the nomination for the Rajya Sabha election will be on October 27.

Election Commission released schedule

It has been written in the Election Commission notification that the nomination will be scrutinized on October 28. Candidates can withdraw their names by November 2. Voting on vacant seats of Rajya Sabha will be held on November 9. Voting will be held from 9 am to 4 pm. Counting of votes will be started from 5 pm on the day of voting. The results will be declared by November 11 after completing the entire process of Rajya Sabha elections.

See Rajya Sabha election notification



These seats are vacant on 25 November

Dr. Chandrapal Singh Yadav

Javed Ali Khan

Arun Singh

Neeraj Shekhar

PL Punia

Hardeep Singh Puri

Ravi Prakash Verma

King Rama

Ram Gopal Yadav

Veer Singh

Raj Babbar (Uttarakhand)