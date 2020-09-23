On September 20, there was a fierce ruckus in the Rajya Sabha over bills related to farmers. During this time, many MPs of the opposition reached the chair of Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Torn the rule book and broke the mic. Harivansh was greatly hurt by this insult by opposition MPs and decided to go on a day-long fast, writing letters to the President and Vice President. His fast ended today.

JDU MP in the Lok Sabha Lalan Singh, along with other party MPs in Delhi, reached his residence and gave juice to Harivansh and broke his fast. Let me tell you that Harivansh reached the Parliament House complex yesterday morning with tea for the suspended MPs.

Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh breaks his one-day fast, which he was observing against the unruly behavior with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the passing of agricultural bills on 20th September pic.twitter.com/F1oA10Gtf3 – ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Eight opposition MPs who created an uproar while the Agriculture Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha were suspended for the rest of the session on Monday. The suspended members then refused to go out of the House and continued to protest. Due to this, the functioning of the House was repeatedly interrupted. The MPs later demonstrated near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament House complex.

The suspended MPs include Rajiv Satav of Congress, Syed Nazir Hussain and Ripun Bora, Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, CPI-M’s Elamaram Karim, KK Ragesh and Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh.

In protest against the suspension, MPs of Congress, CPI (M), Shiv Sena, Janata Dal (S), Trinamool Congress, CPI and SP sat on a dharna in the Parliament House complex. In his hands were placards written ‘Murder of democracy’ and ‘Death of Parliament’.