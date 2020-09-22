Highlights: Harivansh was on a day-long fast against the behavior of opposition MPs

Rajya Sabha deadlock persists, opposition warns of session bycott

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu explained a lot, said – suspended MPs do not understand the mistake

Government gave offer, suspension can be withdrawn if we apologize

Saddened by the behavior of opposition MPs, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh has broken his fast. He had announced the fast on Tuesday by writing a letter to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. The deadlock over the suspension of those 8 MPs who created uproar in the Upper House of Parliament remains intact. The opposition has said to boycott the remaining monsoon session. While the government is offering that the eight MPs apologize, the suspension may be considered.

Ruckus continues in Rajya Sabha

The House has not been able to run smoothly since Sunday’s incident. However, on Tuesday, the government passed seven bills from the upper house. Opposition MPs say they will jointly boycott the session if their three demands on new agricultural bills are not met by the central government. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that he will boycott the session until the opposition’s demands are met. “The opposition will boycott the session until the boycott of our MPs is withdrawn and our demands related to the farmer’s bills are not met,” he said on Tuesday.

Vice-chairman threatened: Naidu

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday that ‘(Sunday) was the worst day for the Rajya Sabha. Deputy Chairman Harivansh was threatened. “It has hurt me a lot because what happened in the house yesterday is unfortunate, unacceptable and condemnable,” he said. Naidu said, “Some Members of Parliament went up to Vail and threw the paper, broke the mic, threw the rulebook. Even the Deputy Chairman was threatened. Is this the standard of Parliament?” He went on to say, “The Deputy Chairman was physically threatened and told that it would have been very bad for him if Marshall had not come in time. I am worried knowing all these things.”

PM Modi also tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a letter on behalf of the Deputy President to President Ram Nath Kovind. The Prime Minister said, “I read the letter of Honorable President to Honorable Harivansh ji. Every word of the letter has given a new confidence to our faith in democracy. This letter is both inspiring and admirable. The truth It is also there and condolences. My request is, all citizens must read it. ” Earlier Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Everyone saw how they were humiliated, attacked and then the same people sat on a dharna in the temple of democracy two days ago. But you will enjoy that Today, Harivansh ji made the same people drink tea from his house in the morning. “