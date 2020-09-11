Highlights: Nitish Kumar spoke to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik over the phone

There is an ongoing battle between the ruling NDA coalition and opposition parties for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. Harivansh Narayan Singh has been made a candidate from NDA. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday. According to sources, he sought the support of the Biju Janata Dal for NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman.

Harivansh Narayan Singh is a Rajya Sabha MP from JDU. He filed his nomination for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman on Wednesday. Nitish Kumar requested Patnaik that the Biju Janata Dal support Harivansh Narayan Singh. The Biju Janata Dal had also supported Harivansh in the last election. The monsoon session of Parliament is from 14 September to 1 October. The election of the Deputy Chairman is likely to take place on the very first day of the session.

The nomination process for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman started from September 7. Harivansh’s term as a Rajya Sabha member was completed earlier this year, which necessitated elections. In 2018, he defeated BK Hariprasad of Congress in the post of Deputy Chairman. The BJP is expected to get the support of 140 MPs this time. With this, Harivansh Narayan Singh is expected to be elected again.

Opposition made RJD MP Manoj Jha a candidate

On the other hand, opposition parties have made RJD leader Manoj Jha their joint candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. The Congress had said that it would not let the deputy chairperson go uncontested and decided to field a joint candidate. Manoj Jha will file his nomination papers in the presence of leaders of opposition parties, including Congress. Manoj Jha will contest against NDA candidate Harivansh. Manoj Jha was a teacher at Delhi University before joining politics. He is also the national spokesperson of the RJD.