The Rajya Sabha on Friday approved the amendment bill relating to the salaries and allowances of ministers and the provision of 30 percent reduction in salary and allowances of MPs for one year. This money will be used to counter the situation caused by the Kovid-19 epidemic. The Parliamentary Salaries, Allowances and Pension Amendment Bill 2020 got the approval of the Lok Sabha earlier this week.After a brief discussion in the Upper House, the Amendment Bill 2020 relating to the salaries and allowances of Ministers and the Members of Parliament Pay, Allowances and Pension Amendment Bill 2020 were approved by voice. The Members of Parliament Salary, Allowances and Pension Amendment Bill 2020 has been replaced by an ordinance related to it. The Member of Parliament Salary, Allowance and Pension (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 was approved by the Union Cabinet on 6 April and was issued the next day i.e. 7 April.

The Salaries, Allowances and Pensions Act, 1954 and the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers Act, for the reduction of 30% of the salary of Members of Parliament through the Members of Parliament Pay, Allowances and Pension Amendment Bill 2020, Amended in 1952. The Amendment Bill 2020 relating to the salaries and allowances of ministers was also approved by voice vote. The bill was introduced by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy.

Taking part in the simultaneous discussion on these Bills in the Rajya Sabha, most opposition members said they have no problem with the MPs’ salary cuts, but the government should reconsider the suspension of MP funds. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi while replying to the discussion said that in view of the unprecedented situation arising due to Kovid-19, the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several important steps. This step is one of them.

He said that philanthropy starts at home, so the members of Parliament are making this contribution and it is not a question of small or large amount but of sentiment. Referring to issues raised by some members like demonetisation, GST, Joshi said that many parties and people had misinformed about it in the 2019 elections and some even went to the Supreme Court. But the people of the country gave us a tremendous mandate.

In response to questions from members about the MP Area Development Fund (MPLAD), the Union Minister said that the MP Fund has been temporarily suspended for two years. He said that some tough decisions needed to be taken to help the people. He said, “This is temporary.” In fact, members of most opposition parties including Congress, NCP, Aam Aadmi Party had demanded the restoration of MP fund, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kishan Reddy said that during the time of Kovid-19, common people, street vendors, laborers etc. were affected. Has happened.

In such a situation, we should present the model to MPs and ministers. During the discussion, Ghulam Nabi Azad of Congress said that 70 percent of the MPs here live only on salary but they are ready to contribute for the poor and the country with a small salary. He said that but the MP fund is not our money, it is the money of the poor.

At first it should not have been suspended for two years, suspension for one year. And it should have been cut by half the money i.e. Rs.2.5 crores. Congress member Rajiv Satava said that his party supports this proposal but the government should not stop “MPLAD” which is important for development work. He demanded from the government that he should give the account of PM Cares Fund to the people.