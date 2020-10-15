Actress Rajshree Thakur has been replaced by Rati Pandey in the TV serial ‘Shaadi Mubarak’. Rajshree was playing the role of Preity Jindal in this show. There is a rumor about Rajshree leaving the show that she has taken this decision due to creative differences with the makers. However, the actress has denied that there was a fight with the makers of the show. Rajshree said that being the mother of a three-year-old child, she cannot work together for 12 consecutive hours and 26 days.

Rajshri said in a conversation with Times of India, ‘We have never fought over any issue. I had already sent my papers two weeks before and informed the makers of the show in advance. We sat down and tried to solve it, but we could not find a middle ground. ‘

Hina Khan asked Siddharth Shukla – Are you in a relationship ?, the actor gave a shocking answer, watch the video

Hinting about the conversation with the makers, the actress said, ‘I put my side in front of the production house better. I also suggested him a few tracks but I had to be there in every scene, which was not possible. The makers also did not want any specific changes to the storyline. So in the end I gave up. ‘

You will also be surprised to know about this habit of Akshay Kumar, watch viral video

Rajshri told how it is difficult to shoot for so many hours in a row. He said, ‘The real reason for me to leave the show is that I cannot shoot on such a tight and busy schedule. 12 hours and 26 days a month, especially when I am the mother of a three-year-old girl. She is also managing all these things well. However as a mother, I cannot convince myself to stay away from her for long. ‘