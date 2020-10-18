Highlights: Interference is being done in Panchayat development works on behalf of former public representatives

All the ward councilors including women sarpanch submitted memorandum to the CO, Zilla Parishad along with the Speaker, Collector

The memorandum sought to improve the systems

Khamnor Panchayat case of Nathdwara Vidhan Sabha

Rajsamand

The development of Panchayat Raj is considered important in the development of the village, but it is difficult to imagine the development model of Mahatma Gandhi if it is blocked in his work. A similar case related to Khamnor Panchayat of Nathdwara Vidhan Sabha in Rajsamand district of the state has come up. Here, all the ward councilors, including the women sarpanch, have accused the former public representative for interfering in the work and development work of the panchayat and blocking it. For this, all the ward councilors including young lady sarpanch Mamta Veerwal have submitted a memorandum to the chairman of the assembly, the Collector and the CO Zilla Parishad, seeking to improve the arrangements.

Good News ! Now the number of corona infected started decreasing, less than 2000 positive

Lok Sabha speaker C.P. Pain placed in front of joshi

According to the information received here, there is a hurdle in the development work in the desire to keep the alleged old public representative Panchayat under its control. At the same time, the special thing is that out of the 42 panchayats of the Panchayat Samiti here, this sarpanch Mamta Veerwal, who has won the most votes, is now scared of senior public representatives. Therefore, now the sarpanch and the wardpanches, after submitting the memorandum to Collector Arvind Kumar Poswal, CEO Zilla Parishad Nimisha Gupta, have also told local MLA and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Dr. CP Joshi, about their suffering.

Dholpur news: Expensive medicines for chemist had to be thrown heavily, Collector imposed fine of 21 thousand, shop seas

Know why development is stalled

According to Mahila Sarpanch and other ward councilors, even after one year has passed since the election, only three quorums have been completed. This has stunted the development of the village. In every development work, the so-called public representatives put their feet and take advantage of the high quality and pressurize the officials not to issue work and sanction. Due to this, the work of the panchayat is not being done and the image of the sarpanch is getting tarnished. He says that now who should explain to the wards why the development of the village has stopped.