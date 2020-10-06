Highlights:
- Police station of Rajsamand took action
- Theft in the mineral grinding plant
- Eight stolen motor recovered from possession
- Three vicious accused arrested
This is how the incident was exposed
Police officer Mukesh Kumar said that after the complaint was filed, a special police team was formed. The team was reported to have roamed around three suspects. On this, the police brought them to the police station and strictly questioned, then the whole incident was revealed. The police is also likely to open some more incidents in their interrogation. Due to this, he has now been produced in court. The strict inquiry continues.
Used to enter the plant at night
Police officer Mukesh Kumar said that eight motors have also been recovered from the possession of their vicious thieves. These people enter the plant in groups at night. Inside, the workers sleeping in the factory are locked and they take away the motors of the water outside. They get a good price on selling these motors.
