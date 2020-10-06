Highlights: Police station of Rajsamand took action

Theft in the mineral grinding plant

Eight stolen motor recovered from possession

Three vicious accused arrested

Rajsamand. Constant theft incidents are being disclosed in the state during the Corona period. A similar revelation has been revealed in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan. The Amate police station here arrested three vicious accused of stealing eight water motor at a mineral grinding plant in Tanwan.

This is how the incident was exposed

Police officer Mukesh Kumar said that after the complaint was filed, a special police team was formed. The team was reported to have roamed around three suspects. On this, the police brought them to the police station and strictly questioned, then the whole incident was revealed. The police is also likely to open some more incidents in their interrogation. Due to this, he has now been produced in court. The strict inquiry continues.

Used to enter the plant at night

Police officer Mukesh Kumar said that eight motors have also been recovered from the possession of their vicious thieves. These people enter the plant in groups at night. Inside, the workers sleeping in the factory are locked and they take away the motors of the water outside. They get a good price on selling these motors.