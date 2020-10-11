Highlights: Minor roaming around with native katta disallowed

Action on the direction of SP regarding illegal weapons

Bhima police recovered from native Katta minor

Police interrogated to find out the reason

Rajsamand

In the state, where the graph of crime is increasing rapidly. At the same time, such a shocking incident is also coming out, which is enough to state the crime situation of the state. The news is of Rajsamanj district of the state. Acting on the direction of the SP regarding illegal weapons here, the Bhima Police has disallowed the minor juvenile with indigenous bagasse, which has now been seized by the police and started questioning.

Information was received from Mukhbir

According to the information received, the matter was reported under an ongoing special operation on illegal weapons. According to the information received, under the ongoing operation on the instructions of Rajsamand SP Bhuvan Bhushan, Bhima Police has ruled against the information of Mukhbir during the blockade and has disarmed the minor child abuser including a native Katta. Police officer Gajendra Singh said that through police, Mukhbir got the information that a minor is roaming in the police station area with an illegal country bag. On this, the police team searched the teenager and the bag was recovered from his pocket.

Case registered under Arms Act

Police sources said that the police reached the police station along with Katta. After this, Kishore has been detained by registering a case in other sections with the Arms Act. The police is currently interrogating the teenager to find out where he brought the weapon and who is involved in it.