Rajsamand / Pali

A tragic incident was revealed from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district on Wednesday. The news of the death of three innocent children has been confirmed in Deogarh police station area of ​​the district here. All three innocent people died after being struck at Karmal intersection near Kali valley last night. It is being told that all the three children died due to electrocution in the field. After the incident, the neighbors hastily reached Deogarh CSC. Where doctors declared all three dead after a medical test. On the information, Deogarh police also reached the spot and subsequently informed the incident to Siriyari police station in Pali district.

Police handed over dead bodies to families

According to the information received, all three innocent people were from Pali district. Where this incident happened with him at home. After the incident, neighbors and family took him to the CHC Hospital in Rajsamand, where doctors declared him dead. After the incident, Pali’s Siriyari police also reached the spot in the morning. The case was registered after a complaint from family members. After this, post mortem of all the three bodies has been done and handed over to the relatives.

The mother went to the neighborhood house at the time of the incident

According to the information, the victim’s house is on solitary fields. Who has a well. Yesterday evening, during the incident, his mother went to the neighborhood after leaving the children at home. At the same time, the wire of the motor on the well fell from the wind, after which the current ran in the entire field. Along with coming into contact, all three got scorched. After this, he died on the spot. Siriyari police is currently engaged in research on the matter.