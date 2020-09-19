Highlights: The incident in Rajsamand’s Nathdwara case

Rajsamand

The police have found great success in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan. In fact, the police arrested five vicious members of the Iranian gang for stealing a million rupees worth of jewelery from a jeweler’s shop in Lal Bazar of Nathdwara a few days ago. Along with this, for the recovery of a used car and a numberless bike, they have been presented in the court and demanded PC remand.

Formed a special team

According to the information received from the police sources, a special team was formed after conducting extensive research in the case of the theft of a few days ago at the jewelers shop located in Lal Bazaar, Nathdwara, Rajsamand. This team has arrested five vicious thieves from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh after a tough effort. Those who have confessed to the crime.

The inter-state gang committed more than a dozen incidents

Nathdwara DSP Roshan Patel disclosed to the media that it is an inter-state Iranian gang, which has been arrested by the police of Nathdwara. This gang has confessed to more than a dozen major incidents in different states of the country. Nathdwara, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and several districts of Mewar have been involved in a series of incidents.

This incident results in a crime

Police sources said that the gang members’ manner of assault starts with a car and a bike without a number. Three people are ready in the car at some distance from the place of incident. While the other two people used to go to the shop riding on a bike without number and used to confuse things by telling the shopkeeper to show the jewelery items. At the same time, after getting the opportunity, these depths disappear and exit. Outside the bike rider immediately left and went to reach Bhopal by sitting in a car and went underground to his village. The police have demanded PC remand by presenting the arrested accused in the court.