Rajsamand.

A sensational incident has been revealed on Saturday in Railamgara area of ​​Rajsamand district of Rajasthan. Here the body of a young man is found in semi-naked condition near Amarpura water tank. Opportunity situations were indicating conflict. On this, the police have registered a case of murder against the unknown after taking complaint from the family of the deceased. Simultaneously, after conducting a post-mortem from the medical board, the investigation has started.

Police reached villagers’ information

According to the information received, the dead body of a youth was found in suspicious condition in Amarpura of Railmagara police station. After this, on the information of the villagers reached the spot, when the police took stock of the situation, the body was found in semi-naked condition at the scene. On the ground there have also been marks of struggle on the ground. On this, when the police started their identification efforts, the deceased has been identified as Amarpura, a resident of Lakshmanlal Reger.

Youth came out of the house in the evening

Police sources said that Railmagara was taken into the CSC’s morchary after taking the body. Simultaneously, a case has been registered on the information of family members and started investigation. Research into the matter has started. According to the relatives, the deceased Laxman, who left the house last evening, did not reach the house till late night. On this he inquired with relatives and his friends but nothing could be known. After that his death was reported.