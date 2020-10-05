Highlights: The case of Kelvada in Rajsamand, Rajasthan

Accused Bahu and his brother arrested

After autopsy, the dead body was handed over to family

Woman confesses – to protect her self-esteem

Rajsamand

In the state where the number of female crimes is increasing continuously. Meanwhile, a shocking incident has come to light in Rajsamand. Here, in order to avoid the evil eye of the ill-fated Jeth in Kelwada Thanam area, a daughter-in-law has slaughtered the Jeth with her brother. The police opened the layers of crime on the complaint of the deceased’s brother and now the accused daughter-in-law and her brother have been arrested and sent on PC remand. At the same time, intensive research is going on.

Such an open death knot

According to the information received, while solving the body of the dead body found in the room of the house in Dharmanadi in Kelvada police station area of ​​Rajsamand, the police have arrested the wife and her brother of the deceased Mangilal’s brother on charges of murder. Earlier, on the complaint of the deceased’s brother and the husband of the accused, the police had registered a case of murder. After the post-mortem of the dead body was handed over to the family by the medical board. After that the police, while doing intensive research, strictly questioned the wife of the deceased’s brother for custody, then the whole matter came out openly.

Police sent accused on PC remand

Station officer Satan Singh said that the brother of the deceased was a laborer in Gujarat and his wife and elder brother lived in the village. During this time the deceased demanded illegal relation with his brother’s wife and pressurized him, then the woman killed him along with his brother Bhagaram to protect his self-respect. The police have arrested both and started the research. Appearing the accused in court and demanding PC remand. So that the resources used in the entire incident can be recovered.