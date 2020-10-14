Highlights: Wife opposes molestation and gave supari to death

Case surfaced in Samecha village of Kelvada police station area of ​​Rajsamand

A man wanted to have an illicit relationship with a woman of the society

Angry to protest against the marriage of her husband

Rajsamand

How Bollywood movies affect our lives. It was noticed in Samicha village of Kelvada police station area of ​​Rajsamand. Here Himmat Suthar, a social thrashing man, first took a bad look at a married woman of the society. After this, he started being pressured to forcibly make illegal connections. But when the married woman opposed it and she did not agree, then the victim told the whole thing to her husband. The husband tried to convince the accused Himmat with scolding. But the accused, angry with this, gave a contract of fifty thousand to a young man of the village to kill her husband in filmy style.

Five Hajar advances were given

According to the information received, the accused had given Rs 5000 as advance to the person who took betel nut. But luckily the man who took betel nut turned out to be a friend of the woman’s husband, who told the whole thing to her husband and asked to be careful.

Police received information, arrested the accused

After this, when the husband got information in this regard, he immediately decided to inform the police in this regard. On this, the victim approached the police station with her husband and complained. The police, while investigating the case, arrested the accused Himmat Suthar. Also presented in the court from where orders have been sent to send him to jail.