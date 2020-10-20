Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said that he did not travel with the team after seeking exemption from coach Lalchand Rajput from Pakistan tour for the limited overs series from the Indian Embassy in Harare. In a statement issued by Zimbabwe Cricket, it said that Rajput would not be a part of the tour at the request of the Indian Embassy.

In the absence of Rajput, bowling coach Douglas Hondo will fulfill this responsibility. ZC tweeted, ‘He will not go on this tour after the Indian embassy in Harare has demanded to exempt Rajput from touring Pakistan. He was issued a visa by the Pakistan Embassy in Harare.

According to the tweet, “In the absence of Rajput, bowling coach Douglas Hondo will carry out this responsibility for the team in the three-match ODI and T20 series of the same number of matches”.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to play three T20 Internationals in Lahore after a three-match ODI in Rawalpindi in the series starting on October 30. The team arrived here on Tuesday.

According to Cricinfo, the exemption for Rajput was sought under the ‘(Indian) government’s travel guidelines for its citizens’. A spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) called it an internal matter of Zimbabwe cricket. He said, “Zimbabwean cricket officials got a visa for Lalchand Rajput from Pakistan High Commission in Harare. If he has not come on tour, then it is an internal matter between ZC and Rajput.

A top PCB source, however, said that instructions from the Indian government did not allow Rajput to visit Pakistan, causing some concern among the board. India and Pakistan have no bilateral cricket ties due to tense diplomatic relations between the two countries. “These concerns are valid as the PCB is awaiting confirmation from the ICC and BCCI for the team’s visa for the team from January-February next year for the T20 World Cup (2021) to be held in India,” the source said.

He said, ‘There was no point in stopping Rajput from coming to Pakistan after the visa was issued. The PCB is obliged to provide the best security and hospitality to the visiting teams as per rules. This is Zimbabwe’s first Pakistan tour since 2015.