Bollywood’s popular actor Rajpal Yadav was sentenced to three months in jail in the year 2018 for not paying Rs 5 crore. Now the actor gave his response to this and said that he has never defended himself in the last decade and a half and he does not want to carry the burden of the past.

During a conversation with Times Now, Rajpal Yadav said, ‘I have not said anything in my defense in the last 15 years. I do not think negatively. I do not know what is negative and what is positive, but I know my work. Where there is work, there is karma. I have done my work since childhood and I do not know what is negative or positive. I do not want to carry the burden of the past.

Randeep Hooda and Ileana Dikruz pair to appear in ‘Unfair and Lovely’

Rajpal further said, ‘Let people do what they want to do, if my work is liked then it will go further. It is all about life. Like every day, the rays of the sun are different, so is Rajpal. He is known for his creativity and he loved the audience very much. I got a lot of love and I am very happy. ‘

Bigg Boss 14: All the contestants of the house including Pavitra, Rubina, Ejaz, Nishant got violent in the ‘personal item’ task

Let us tell you that Rajpal Yadav took a loan of Rs 5 crore in the year 2010 to make the film Ata Pataar missing. But the Delhi based company Murali Projectors had filed a case against the actor’s company Mr. Naurang Godavari Entertainment for not repaying the loan. As a result, the court sentenced Rajpal to three months in jail.