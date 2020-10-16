Have been jailed for 3 months in 2018. He received this punishment for being a defaulter of Rs 5 crore. He talked about this phase of life and said that he does not carry the burden of yesterday.

Rajpal has confidence in his work

During an interview to Times Now, he said that in the past years he has never said anything in his defense. Neither does he think negatively. Although he does not know who is negative and who is positive, he only knows about his work. Because they believe that where there is work, there is ‘Karma’. He told that he does not carry the burden of yesterday.

Rajpal is happy with the love of the audience

He said that people should do what they want to do and if their work is liked then they will move forward. Rajpal told that he has got a lot of love from the audience, which keeps him very happy.

Rajpal Yadav is busy in these films

Talking on the work front, Rajpal is currently shooting for ‘Hungama 2’ and will also be seen in ‘Bole Banguri’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’. He is also in the upcoming film of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Recently she has completed Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Dragon Girl’ and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Hello Charlie’.