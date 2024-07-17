Francisco Martínez, Secretary of State for Security under Mariano Rajoy’s (PP) government, has claimed that the numerous police searches of 55 Podemos MPs are “nothing more than the result of normal and ordinary police activity, like that carried out on any citizen.” The former senior government official, who was the right-hand man of Jorge Fernández Díaz, Minister of the Interior between 2011 and 2016, is thus responding to the report by the Internal Affairs Unit (UAI) incorporated into the investigation opened by the National Court into the dirty war waged against the left-wing party between 2015 and 2016.

Martínez has sent a letter to Judge Santiago Pedraz, who is leading these investigations, in which he rejects the value of the Internal Affairs report, which states that the police carried out 6,903 searches on Podemos MPs between 2015 and 2016. The former Secretary of State insists that this analysis by the investigators, which he accuses of a “lack of rigor,” does not prove that there was a massive search of Podemos members with the aim of obtaining compromising information against them, to then leak it to the media with the idea of ​​discrediting these political leaders. However, Pedraz asked on Monday to investigate whether there are more MPs from the party affected.

In January 2016, just a month after the December 2015 general elections – in which Podemos stormed to power with 69 seats – Martínez had a conversation with Commissioner Enrique García Castaño in which they discussed obtaining data on parliamentarians from the party then led by Pablo Iglesias. “As for those from Podemos who had a criminal record… Were you able to confirm anything?” […] It would be very interesting to know… And if they have been in topics abertzalesviolent extremism issues, etc.,” asks the Secretary of State, who insists to his interlocutor: “Do I say that if the others are clean? Nor street violence, anarchistsetc.? […] Look with attentive eyes.” The commissioner clarifies: “That bastard Germán tells me that this afternoon, because looking at all 69, he can get it, but you have to look at them one by one and, of course, they leave a trace.”

In the letter sent to Pedraz, dated this Tuesday and to which EL PAÍS had access, Martínez does not refer to that conversation, and focuses on the report sent by Internal Affairs to the judge: “The information provided [en ese análisis] “It does not at all prove, on the evidentiary level, the factual account of the complaint. Simply, the result of this diligence does not contribute anything to the debate at hand.” “There are queries, from different police stations throughout Spain, which may have very varied reasons, such as renewal of ID and passport, controls at airports, data on hotels (which are sent to the police by the hotels themselves), complaints filed by these people and a long etcetera,” explains the former Secretary of State, who adds that the agents have been confused and have counted, as searches for Podemos deputies, searches for other citizens who had the same surnames.

This is not the only judicial front that Martínez has open. Fernández Díaz’s former number two is accused in the investigations into Operation Kitchen, the deployment of espionage plotted by the Interior Ministry against Luis Bárcenas, former treasurer of the PP, to steal sensitive documentation on senior members of the conservative party. A court in Andorra is also investigating him for Operation Catalonia, which aimed to find dirty laundry and fabricate evidence against Catalan independence leaders.

The National Court has also criticised the “deplorable partisan use” of police information that Martínez made during his time in the ministry. As EL PAÍS has reported, the Criminal Court has criticised a meeting that he and Commissioner José Manuel Villarejo held on 22 August 2014, when they discussed the business dealings of the father and two uncles of Begoña Gómez, wife of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. The PSOE considers that this meeting shows that a “persecution” was activated against the socialist leader and his family as soon as he became the party’s general secretary, although the court rules out that there are indications of a crime in this regard.