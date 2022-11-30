Vampires, bones, a crypt under the Congress and politicians, from the right, from the left and from the extremes. They are the ingredients of ‘The seat of Satan’ (Espasa, 2022), the latest book by Esteban González Pons that this Wednesday was presented in society and that brought together the new and the old PP in Madrid; or as the author himself pointed out, to the PP a. F. (before Feijóo). A metaphor for current politics or a political thriller of supernatural dimensions that deals with the end of bipartisanship and the appearance of new parties. «He speaks truths like fists. Share what some of us think but do not publicize”, summed up, enigmatically, Mariano Rajoy.

The one who was president of the PP and head of Pons for fifteen years, parked his sports column for a few hours to act as master of ceremonies. And he did not disappoint. «It is a novel and like any work of fiction it is not tied to any type of accuracy, what is told here – he said – is true or seems true or similar to reality… or not». He spoke of “the rinsing of the press” and of the “insane” relationship between politicians and journalists, the two unions that packed the room. «But I am not going to criticize the press, I am not a fool. I am going to talk about politics, “he warned, then read a paragraph from the book:” ‘I have seen more cruelty in politics than in hell and I have gone and returned from both places, both detestable’ ». “That it’s not me, as they have been able to verify.” Rajoy in its purest form.

Among the public, the leadership of the PP with Alberto Núñez Feijóo at the head, the general secretary Cuca Gamarra, the vice-secretaries of Organization, Miguel Tellado, and Economy, Juan Bravo, a large group of former ministers with Rajoy -María Dolores de Cospedal, José Manuel Soria, Fátima Báñez, Ana Mato, Iñigo Méndez de Vigo and Isabel Tejerina–, senators and deputies. Even the ousted former Secretary General Teodoro García Egea was seen at the Intercontinental hotel towards the end, backpack on his shoulder and camouflaged among the last seats.

Pons took over by thanking the presence of the former Prime Minister, a benchmark for him in politics and, without a doubt, literary. “He’s a bestseller,” he praised about his three books. He also praised his current leader, the man who has returned him to the front line, even though “now he does not give me life.” “Alberto is the best thing that could have happened to Spain,” said the protagonist of the act, who defined himself as “a writer who works as a politician.” And that he wanted to make it clear in the midst of the current political earthquake that “the monsters of politics are not born from extremes. “The crack arises in the center, when the right and the left cannot understand each other,” he warned.