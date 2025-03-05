Mariano Rajoy, more Mariano Rajoy than ever. The appearance of the former president of the Government in the Commission for the ‘Operation Catalonia’ open in Congress has not contributed, as expected and is the general tonic of each session, Not a single novelty. … The former Chief of the Executive has denied any knowledge about this matter or about the so -called ‘Patrotic Police’. “They have been wrong as an interlocutor, I shouldn’t be here,” Juns spokesman has come out.

Rajoy has started his appearance wanting to make his position clear. “I have no knowledge of the existence of a so -called Catalonia operation.” On the contrary, he does know, he has stated, the actions of the leaders pCatalan olitics violating the law that caused the armitter 155 to be applied and then they were judged and convicted. He has also denied having no knowledge about “a parapolitical plot” and, therefore, of any irregularity.

Asked by the spokeswoman for Podemos, Ione Belarra, about the alleged searches they made to Podemos, the former president of the Government has answered with Retranca: “I am a right -wing person from provinces, but above all a Democrat”. “He would never spy to members of the General Courts,” he has settled, because he says, he does not believe that his members “are so important” for his life.

Slave

Before the insistence of Belarra, who maintains that Rajoy should know the irregularities allegedly committed by Jorge Fernández Díaz and his number 2, Francisco Martínez, Rajoy has said again: “I deny that the government has given anyone an instruction to spy on you”.

Is it believed that we are dumb?, Has asked Belarra, in reference to its ignorance about the Granadinas and Pisa report. «If I think they are dumb, with their permission I will not answer Because it’s not about generating a bad atmosphere here … I think what I think. Each one owns his silences and slave to his words, ”said the former president of the Government.

Rajoy has argued, however, why in his opinion there is no ‘patriotic police’: «First, investigations in Catalonia for corruption have always been, with the PP and before; secondly, if he exits the amount of Open investigations against PP people; And third, because there is a 2024 judicial order on this matter that says that a criminal procedure based on press information and recordings cannot be opened «.

The most tense moments have occurred with ERC spokesman Gabriel Rufián, who in his usual missed tone has tried to corner the former president of the Government, especially with the procedure that was opened in Andorra, but hiding that Spanish justice has discarded collaborate with that of that country because the rogatory commission is more than defective. In his obsession, Rufián has come to accuse Rajoy of imprisoning people who now support the government: «It seems terrible to say thatI believe in democracy and in all judicial resolutions «.

“Was everything he did by action or omission, which is his style?” “I’ll see a court”Rufián has settled.