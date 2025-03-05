The former government president Mariano Rajoy has assured this Wednesday at Congress that You know no operation Catalonia nor any parapolical plot, nor the Espionage to leaders of Podemosbut the actions and convictions of Catalan politicians who “violated” the law and the Constitution.

Rajoy, who was president between 2011 and 2018, is one of the protagonists along with his former Minister of the Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz of the tenth appearances of the parliamentary commission on The supposed existence of a parapolicial plot created under his government to damage Catalan independence politicians.

Before submitting to the questions of the deputies, Rajoy wanted to make it clear “some initial” considerations, in which he has reiterated that what he can inform the groups is of the actions that led to the launch in October 2017 of article 155 of the Constitution after the call of An illegal referendum in Catalonia.

One of the most tense interrogations has been the one starring the general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra. Both have accused each other in Congress that their parties are corrupt and that they damage democracy in Spain.

On the one hand, Belarra has accused the PP and Rajoy of corruption: “You are the most corrupt president of all democracyof all administrations. “

These words have been received with boos From the PP bench, almost completely, and have been replicated by the appearing party, which has said that it does not accept these considerations and has defended that the PP is a right -wing party, located in the constitutional field and that it has received “more or less” votes by the citizenship that has allowed them or not to govern.

“The damage to democracy has been done and you continue to make you “Rajoy has settled, who has previously denied that he was aware of being spied on Podemos.

Before, Belarra has reproached illegal searches, up to 6,903to leaders of his party during the government of Rajoy. “What were they looking for and why, if you think Spain is a democracy? The parliamentarian has asked.

“I am a person of rights and provinces, but first of all I am a Democrat. And as I am a Democrat, I I would never spy to members of the General Courts. I would not have, nor have, nor will I have any interest in making an inspection about you because you do not seem so important to my life, “Rajoy replied.

And he has insisted that he did not instructions for that alleged espionage, that he did not know “not a word” and that “never” He had had knowledge of these facts, which, as he recalled, has denied the police itself And they are included in an open summary, so he has urged to wait for the judicial resolution. “I create the police more than their parliamentary group,” said Rajoy, who has displayed his usual broadcast and irony.