Mariano Rajoy with María Dolores de Cospedal. Uly Martin

Mariano Rajoy, former president of the Authorities, was elusive this Thursday when EL PAÍS requested him about Operation Kitchen, the alleged plot hatched within the dome of the Ministry of the Inside led by Jorge Fernández Díaz to spy on former treasurer Luis Bárcenas after the scandal of the Bárcenas papers. “Do not ask me questions as a result of I will not hear them. And so that you won’t be able to say that I’ve not answered you, ”mentioned Rajoy, who on the time investigated, 2013 and 2014, was chief government and chief of the PP. “I’m not a public determine, not anymore,” he added on the insistence of the journalist and after a fortuitous encounter in a cafeteria within the middle of Madrid.

This assertion by the previous president comes after this Wednesday a report from the Inner Affairs Unit of the Nationwide Police was recognized that factors to the chance that Rajoy had “data” of the parapolice community to grab compromising paperwork from the previous treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas of the financing of the get together and thus stop them from reaching the Nationwide Courtroom. The report – despatched to Decide Manuel García-Castellón, teacher of the Villarejo case, however integrated into the abstract of field b of the PP, which is being investigated by one other Justice of the Peace, José de la Mata – echoes recordings seized from the retired commissioner José Villarejo, head of the police corruption plot and in jail since 2017.

From these audios it’s gathered, says Inner Affairs, that the unlawful espionage operation in opposition to Bárcenas, in 2013 and 2014, was “coordinated” by the then Secretary of State for Safety, Francisco Martínez, and had the “data”, amongst others, “del Asturiano”. The Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Workplace attributes this nickname to Mariano Rajoy in a current report during which he asks Decide García-Castellón to accuse the Kitchen of the Villarejo case the previous Minister of the Inside, Jorge Fernández Díaz, the previous basic secretary of the PP, Dolores de Cospedal, and her husband, Ignacio López del Hierro. Martínez is already charged.