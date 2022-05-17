The ex-partner of Rajon RondoAshley Bachelor accused the veteran NBA base of having threatened her with a gun and also of having physically and verbally abused the two children they have in common, as reported TMZ.

As a result of these accusations, a judge in Louisville (Kentucky, USA) decreed last Friday a restraining order for his ex-partner and his two children.

ESPN later confirmed the information TMZ and assured that the NBA is aware of what happened with Rondo and that he is “gathering more information”.

According to the ex-partner’s account, detailed in her request for a restraining order, Rondo and her son were playing the console last Wednesday when the woman asked the little boy to help with the laundry. Always according to the version of the ex-girlfriend, Rondo reacted violently, ripped the console off the wall and began to break other objects in the house. Rondo told him “you are dead” before leaving the house, but the point guard returned shortly after with a gun in his hand and hit a window in the back of the house with it. “Go get my fucking son!”Ron yelled. After unsuccessfully asking her to stop, she, out of fear, agreed to let the boy go downstairs without leaving the house, but Rondo pulled him, still with the gun in his hand, out of the house. Shortly after, the daughter also came out and the NBA player yelled at both of them for being afraid of her father.

versions of TMZ Y ESPN about how the incident ended are different: TMZ maintains that the player left the house after his parents arrived and ESPN He assures that his ex-partner called the former Louisville police chief and she finally kept Rondo’s gun.

“I am extremely terrified for my safety and the safety of my children. Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic and explosive behavior.”Rondo’s ex-girlfriend said in her request for a restraining order. “He is verbally, emotionally and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him things like ‘slut’ and accuses him of acting like a ‘whore’. Rajon verbally assaults our daughter. He calls her things like ‘slut’ or ‘asshole ‘ He has threatened me with death several times saying that he will shoot me or my car.”he detailed.

Twice NBA champion, once with the Boston Celtics (2008) and once with the Los Angeles Lakers (2020), Rondo, 36, started this season playing with the Lakers and finished the season on the Cleveland Cavaliers squad.