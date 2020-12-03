Highlights: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth decided not to enter politics due to health reasons

Rajinikanth apologized to the fans and said that he withdraws the decision to launch his party.

Rajinikanth said that the disease has taught a lot but he will continue to work for the public

Chennai

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has decided not to enter politics due to health reasons. Rajinikanth returned home after being discharged from the hospital, apologizing to the fans and said that he now withdraws the decision to launch his party. Rajinikanth said that the disease taught a lot. He also said that he will continue to work for the public. This decision of Rajinikanth is being considered very important in view of next year’s assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Please tell that Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure last week. On Monday, he returned after being discharged. The health bulletin issued from the hospital says that his condition is now much better than before. They do not have any serious problems. However, doctors have now advised him to bed rest. Also asked to stay away from stress.

Fans have been waiting for two decades

Superstar Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics earlier this month. His fans had been waiting for this announcement for 2 decades but poor health was coming in. Rajinikanth had also said that his party would also contest the next year’s assembly elections.

BJP opened options for alliance with Rajinikanth

The stir in Tamil Nadu politics had intensified since Rajinikanth’s announcement. The BJP also opened up all options for an agreement with Rajinikanth. It was also being said that Tamil Nadu’s search for BJP’s CM face would also be completed. This increased the tension of Tamil Nadu’s other ruling party AIADMK and DMK.

DMK breathed a sigh of relief!

Recently, there was a sit-in between the BJP and its ally AIADMK, although now both parties may have breathed a sigh of relief from Rajinikanth’s decision not to enter politics.

Rajinikanth’s statement changed Tamil Nadu’s power

South’s famous film star Rajinikanth made a political statement 24 years ago that shattered AIADMK’s dreams in the 1996 assembly elections. He had said that if Jayalalithaa comes to power, God too cannot save Tamil Nadu, after which the DMK had tremendous success in the elections.

