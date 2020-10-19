Highlights: BJP’s list of 30 star campaigners to woo voters in by-elections of 7 assembly seats in UP

Yogi Adityanath, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dr. Dinesh Sharma and Swatantra Dev Singh along with Rajnath Singh

Candidates will campaign for assembly seats, BJP list after approval from Election Commission

Lucknow

The BJP is going to field a whole team of 30 star campaigners to woo voters in the by-elections of 7 assembly seats in UP. These include CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dr. Dinesh Sharma and State President Swatantra Dev Singh along with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. It will campaign for candidates for all the seven assembly seats. This list of BJP has been released after approval from Election Commission.

Trust on organization with ministers

This time the BJP has fielded important ministers of the organization along with the ministers of the government as star campaigners in the by-elections. Along with this, duties of ministers and officials have been imposed keeping in mind the regional caste equations.

The ministers who have been fielded for campaigning include Surya Pratap Shahi, Swami Prasad Maurya, Shrikant Sharma, Brajesh Pathak, Dr. Mahendra Singh, Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Ramapati Shastri, Anil Rajbhar, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, Satish Dwivedi, Vijay Kashyap, Neelima Katiyar.

Apart from these, General Secretary Sunil Bansal, State Vice President Satpal Saini, State Minister BL Verma, former Minister YP Singh, State Ministers Pranshu Dutt Dwivedi, Trimbak Tripathi, Sanjay Rai and Shankar Lodhi are being fielded from the organization.

Nirhua will also promote

Bhojpuri singer and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua has also been placed in the list of star campaigners. Nirhua had contested against SP National President Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh in the last Lok Sabha election. Sources said that the party will use them for campaigning in Malhani seat of Jaunpur.

Former minister Parasnath Yadav was an MLA from here, after his death, the SP has fielded his son Lucky Yadav. Apart from this, Union Ministers Sanjeev Balyan, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Santosh Gangwar and MP Dr. SP Singh Baghel have been fielded for campaigning.