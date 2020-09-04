China (far left) and Defense Minister of India attended SCO meeting

The entire world is eyeing the ongoing military tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. Meanwhile, the highest level talks in both countries are going to be held at 9:30 pm on Friday night. India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has decided to meet his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe. Fenghe had sought an appointment with Rajnath. The two leaders are currently in Russia for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting.The special thing is that during his address Rajnath had said that aggression is not good for regional stability and peace. He said this in the presence of Fenghe. China has been accused of taking an aggressive stand on its neighbors. In particular, China has maintained a tense situation since May along the border of North to Northeast India with India.

20 soldiers were killed in Galvan

In May this year, tensions between China and India forces deepened in the Talwan Valley of Ladakh. Indian troops were attacked by Chinese troops on the night of 15 June, almost a month after the armies agreed to withdraw. In this, 20 soldiers were martyred. This was followed by several talks between the representatives of the two countries. China kept talking about peace but once again the armies of the two countries came face to face near Pangong Lake on the night of 29-30 August.