Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, along with several ministers, targeted the opposition at a press conference in the evening on two bills related to farmers, which were passed on Sunday amid ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. On the opposition’s uproar in the House, Rajnath Singh said that as far as I know, this has never happened in the history of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, this is a bigger matter. He accused the opposition parties of trying to mislead farmers on the basis of rumors. The Defense Minister said that what happened in the House was against his dignity. Along with this, the Defense Minister, while calling himself a farmer, also assured to continue the minimum support price system.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said, ‘What happened in Rajya Sabha today was sad, unfortunate and shameful. The responsibility of discussion in the House is the responsibility of the ruling party, but it is also the duty of the opposition to maintain discipline. When the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Harivansh, the Defense Minister said that the chairman has been given notice and he will decide. I do not want to make any political comment on it.

On the minimum support price, the Defense Minister said, ‘I am also a farmer and I want to assure the farmers of the country that the MSP (Minimum Support Price) and APMC system is not going to end.’

At the same time, on a question asked on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur, who resigned from the Modi government against these bills, Singh said that there are political reasons behind every decision. I do not want to comment on his decision.

Two agricultural bills passed amidst huge uproar

The Rajya Sabha passed two major agricultural bills on Sunday amid heavy uproar by opposition members. During the uproar, the opposition members turned to the Deputy Chairman’s seat, tossed the rule book towards him, tore up government papers and tried to pressure them over their demand for a division of votes. Due to uproar in the Upper House, the proceedings of the House had to be postponed for a short time. The government has already passed this bill in the Lok Sabha. Thus, these Bills have got the approval of Parliament which will now be sent to the President for signature.