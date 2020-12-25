Amid opposition to agricultural laws and demand for withdrawal, the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has suggested a middle ground. Rajnath Singh has said that it should be implemented after 1-2 years. Appealing to agitating farmers to come forward to discuss agricultural laws, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the government will amend the laws if the farmers do not find the laws beneficial.

Describing the agitating farmers as his own people, Singh said, “People sitting on dharna are farmers and farmers are born in families. We have great respect for him. ”Addressing a rally in Dwarka, the national capital, the Defense Minister said that he himself is the son of a farmer. He assured that the Modi government “will never do anything that is not in the interest of farmers”.

While requesting farmers to take new agricultural laws as a trial, the former BJP president said that if these laws do not seem beneficial, the government will bring all the necessary amendments. Singh said, “Let agriculture laws be enforced for a year or two now.” It is seen as an experiment and if these do not seem beneficial to the farmers, then the government will be ready for every possible amendment. ”

He said that the solution to every problem can come out of the dialogue and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in favor of continuing the dialogue with the farmers, so the government has invited him. Singh appealed to all agitating farmers to come forward to negotiate agricultural laws.