Amid continuous protests by some farmer organizations over recently passed laws for reforms in the agriculture sector, senior Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday assured farmers that the minimum support price (MSP) of crops will not only remain intact but It will also increase in the coming years. Targeting the burning of a tractor during a demonstration by the youth wing of Congress, he said, “Just as weapons are a sacred thing for soldiers, in the same way they have insulted the farmers by burning a tractor that is venerable to the farmers.”Activists of the Youth Cell of the Congress on Monday set fire to a tractor, a few hundred meters away from Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House, near India Gate in the national capital, protesting against agricultural laws. Speaking to a group of journalists, the Defense Minister said, “Being the son of a farmer himself, I want to make it clear that the Modi government will not do anything that is not in the interest of the farmers.” “I appeal to all the farmers organizations that if they have any doubt in their mind, please come and talk with us.” I have already started talking to farmers to address their apprehensions and misunderstandings. ”

He said, “I want to assure the farmers that the MSP will remain and will be continuously increased in the coming years.” New laws are to be implemented after the passage of three major agricultural bills in the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament. went. The government has described these bills as beneficial for the farmers. The government says that this will ensure that farmers get better prices for their produce and are not bound by the rules of ‘mandis’. The government has also said that farmers will now be free to sell their produce to anyone and this will increase competition. This will encourage private investment, which will help in the development of agricultural infrastructure and generate employment. However, opposition parties have called the bills “anti-farmer”, claiming that the implementation of these laws will force the agricultural sector into corporate hands.