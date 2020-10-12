new Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday dedicated 44 bridges built in the border areas of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir to the nation on Monday.

Inaugurating the bridges in the online program, Singh referred to the situation on India’s border bordering Pakistan and China. The Defense Minister said, “You are aware of the situation created on our northern and eastern borders. First Pakistan and now China. It seems that border disputes have been made under a mission. We have about 7000 km long border with these countries. is. “

Rajnath Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is not only facing these crises strongly, but is also bringing big and historical changes in all these areas.

Officials said that most of these 44 bridges are in strategically important areas and will help the military forces in ensuring speedy movement of troops and weapons. Seven of these bridges are in Ladakh.

The Defense Minister laid the symbolic foundation of the Nechifu tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh through a digital program. These bridges have been built by the Border Roads Organization (BRO). Their inauguration took place at a time when India is facing a deadlock with China in eastern Ladakh.

Singh said that the construction of these bridges will be beneficial for the common people as well as the army in the area. The Defense Minister said, “Our armed forces personnel are deployed in large numbers in areas where transport is not available throughout the year.”

He underlined that the improvement in border infrastructure will help the armed forces greatly. Singh said, “These roads are not only for strategic needs, but also reflect the equal participation of all parties in the development of the nation.”

The Defense Minister congratulated the BRO for working tirelessly even during the lockdown imposed due to Corona virus. He said, “The BRO continued operations in the northeastern states, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The BRO continued its work by ensuring that snow is not delayed in remote areas. “

Significantly, in the midst of deadlock with China, India has stepped up work on several important projects. This includes a strategically important road connecting Darcha in Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh.